Dogs can also get sunburnt!

Sunlight is important for both humans and animals and has a positive effect on the psyche and body. However, long daytime walks without sun protection should never be undertaken unprotected and your four-legged friend should be given plenty of breaks.

Sufficient water is the best way to counteract overheating. In addition to drinking water, a dog pool or a suitable bathing area can also provide cooling. After splashing around, sun cream should be reapplied - just like for us humans.