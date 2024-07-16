UV protection despite fur
Dogs can also get sunburnt!
Although the coat provides dogs' skin with natural protection from the sun, this is not necessarily enough to prevent sunburn. Some breeds are particularly at risk - and should even have their owners apply sunscreen.
We humans know the risks of sunshine. Anyone who spends a hot summer's day outside must protect themselves - otherwise there is a risk of painful sunburn. But despite their fur, our four-legged friends also need a minimum of sun protection.
Light-skinned and short-haired breeds are more at risk than dogs with dark or long coats. The skull and muzzle are particularly at risk and should be carefully covered with sunscreen. But the insides and tips of the ears, and sometimes also the chest and belly areas, as these are usually less hairy, are also sensitive and can get sunburnt.
These dog breeds are prone to sunburn:
- Dalmatians
- Peruvian Hairless Dog and other hairless dogs
- Chihuahuas, especially with light-colored fur
- Whippets
- Bulldogs
- Beagles
- Boxers
- Dogo Argentino
Mixed breeds that have external similarities with these breeds also have a higher risk of sunburn.
If dogs burn their skin, they experience itching, redness and, in the worst case, skin inflammation, similar to humans. This is extremely unpleasant for the dog and in severe cases even needs to be treated by a vet.
Not every product can be used
Expert opinions differ as to whether special sun protection is needed for dogs or whether a conventional sun milk can be used for humans. Creams with para-aminobenzoic acids, silicones, colorants, perfume or preservatives are not suitable for dogs under any circumstances.
Tip from Animal Corner Head of Department Maggie Entenfellner: "For my little white dogs, I get sun protection that is also suitable for allergy sufferers or babies. This is particularly mild, free from additives and odorless. You can find it in a well-stocked drugstore or pharmacy".
Sunlight is important for both humans and animals and has a positive effect on the psyche and body. However, long daytime walks without sun protection should never be undertaken unprotected and your four-legged friend should be given plenty of breaks.
Sufficient water is the best way to counteract overheating. In addition to drinking water, a dog pool or a suitable bathing area can also provide cooling. After splashing around, sun cream should be reapplied - just like for us humans.
