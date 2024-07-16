Vorteilswelt
Trouble for passengers

Public transport chaos in Vienna: accident with crane on U6 line

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 08:30

A closure of the U6 underground line in Vienna caused a lot of trouble and chaos in early morning traffic on Tuesday morning. This is because it is not possible to travel between Michelbeuern-AKH and Burggasse, Stadthalle. Why? A crane fell into the track bed at Josefstädter Straße station during the night ...

comment0 Kommentare

"Due to an operational disruption, it is not possible to operate the U6 line between Michelbeuern-AKH and Burggasse, Stadthalle. Please switch to line 5 instead", is the announcement in the subway stations. There is congestion at the stops and the crowds are getting bigger and bigger. Everyone wants to get to work or to their appointments.

Passengers are told to take large detours
Wiener Linien is also advising passengers to use buses in addition to line 5. These would run between Michelbeuern-AKH and Westbahnhof. "Avoid the route as far as possible," they say. 

Track construction crane had fallen onto the track bed
But what exactly is the reason for the closure that is causing so much excitement in the morning? Between Josefstädter Straße and Thaliastraße, a track construction crane is believed to have fallen onto the track bed in the early hours of the morning (see photos). 

U4 closure lasts until September
In addition to the closure of the U6, construction work on the U4 line is currently causing a long commute and little enthusiasm. The U4 between Schwedenplatz and Schottenring is being fitted with new tunnel supports. The subway cannot run between Schwedenplatz and Schottenring up to and including September 1.

