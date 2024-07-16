Vorteilswelt
Commercial as trigger

Unrest in England’s squad because of Jude Bellingham?

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 07:24

Was England's failure to reach the final of the European Championship in Germany linked to unrest in the Three Lions' dressing room? According to a report by "The Athletic", an advertising clip featuring attacking star Jude Bellingham is said to have caused displeasure among his team-mates.

Before the tournament, Adidas released a two-minute video in which the Real star is portrayed as the savior of English soccer to the Beatles hit "Hey Jude". A staging that is said not to have gone down well with all the players, with a single savior contradicting the collective ethos of the team, according to the article.

A video that is said to have caused unrest:

In general, Bellingham has few pals in the national team squad, it says, with only Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold being friends with the 21-year-old.

However, Bellingham did not let on about his allegedly poor standing in the dressing room during the European Championship. The former Dortmund player rescued England in the quarter-finals against Slovakia with a dream goal in the 95th minute, and Bellingham also shone in the semi-finals and the final against Spain (1-2) with some remarkable ball handling and passing. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

