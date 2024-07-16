Commercial as trigger
Unrest in England’s squad because of Jude Bellingham?
Was England's failure to reach the final of the European Championship in Germany linked to unrest in the Three Lions' dressing room? According to a report by "The Athletic", an advertising clip featuring attacking star Jude Bellingham is said to have caused displeasure among his team-mates.
Before the tournament, Adidas released a two-minute video in which the Real star is portrayed as the savior of English soccer to the Beatles hit "Hey Jude". A staging that is said not to have gone down well with all the players, with a single savior contradicting the collective ethos of the team, according to the article.
A video that is said to have caused unrest:
In general, Bellingham has few pals in the national team squad, it says, with only Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold being friends with the 21-year-old.
However, Bellingham did not let on about his allegedly poor standing in the dressing room during the European Championship. The former Dortmund player rescued England in the quarter-finals against Slovakia with a dream goal in the 95th minute, and Bellingham also shone in the semi-finals and the final against Spain (1-2) with some remarkable ball handling and passing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.