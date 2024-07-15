Bargain hunters are now in a shopping frenzy

The changeable weather in spring contributed to the fact that stocks of summer clothing in clothing stores are higher than planned. The massive competition from Chinese online suppliers also slowed down business. Sales remained below previous expectations. In the first quarter of 2024, the entire non-food retail sector once again recorded a nominal and real decline in sales, and things have only been picking up very slowly since then. "We are currently seeing a lot of red prices across the entire fashion trade, across all product ranges," says Rainer Will, head of the retail association. One welcome exception was the buying impetus that retailers received from the European Football Championships. "We ultimately expect this to result in additional sales of around 150 million euros," says Will. Electrical retailers in particular were able to significantly increase their sales in the TV segment.