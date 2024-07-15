Prices tumble enormously
Bargain hunters are now in a shopping frenzy
Bargain hunters are now in their element. As this year has not been as successful as planned for many retailers, they are reducing their prices by up to 70 percent in some cases. Stocks need to be emptied to make room for the fall merchandise that has already been ordered.
The motto is now or never. The sales are mainly taking place in the fashion sectors, which change their range every season and need space. Prices are plummeting, especially in fashion, footwear and sports retail. An average of 200 euros is spent during the sale. In many places, the sale has not yet reached its peak.
Discounts are significantly increased again towards August
The sale usually begins with smaller promotions and lower discounts on individual product groups or collections. Swimwear, for example, is already sold off at high discounts, as customers traditionally buy this at the beginning of summer rather than towards the end of the season. Towards August, the discounts increase and are also extended to other product groups. During the current heatwave, people are more likely to be drawn to the bathroom than to the fashion stores, which is why there are still many low-cost offers available.
The changeable weather in spring contributed to the fact that stocks of summer clothing in clothing stores are higher than planned. The massive competition from Chinese online suppliers also slowed down business. Sales remained below previous expectations. In the first quarter of 2024, the entire non-food retail sector once again recorded a nominal and real decline in sales, and things have only been picking up very slowly since then. "We are currently seeing a lot of red prices across the entire fashion trade, across all product ranges," says Rainer Will, head of the retail association. One welcome exception was the buying impetus that retailers received from the European Football Championships. "We ultimately expect this to result in additional sales of around 150 million euros," says Will. Electrical retailers in particular were able to significantly increase their sales in the TV segment.
Final Sale Week from July 22 to 27 at the Parndorf Designer Outlet
The Designer Outlet Parndorf is very satisfied. Shopping activities there are often combined with a vacation. The extended opening hours - until 9 p.m. during the week - also have a positive effect, as it is a little cooler in the evenings. The summer sale runs until the end of August. Another highlight is the Final Sale Week from 22 to 27 July, when our guests can discover even more offers," explains center manager Mario Schwann.
"We are making space for the new collections and there is a large selection of summer shoes for women, men and children reduced by up to 50%, reports Deichmann manager Silvia Kosbow. Sandals, mules, but also trendy canvas shoes and this year's particularly popular espadrilles are available. Many bags and accessories are also reduced.
"We are reducing items where we have excess stock by up to 70 percent," explains Unito boss Harald Gutschi (Universal, Quelle, etc.). Selected product ranges such as the latest swimwear are being reduced by 25 to 30 percent. In addition, an offensive was launched for many capital goods (e.g. furniture and technology) and prices were reduced by an average of around five percent compared to the previous year, despite inflation. Gutschi: "Price reductions are necessary in order to achieve acceptable sales in times of consumer restraint."
