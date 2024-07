The true predictions of the comic series “Simpsons”

Many fans have long believed that the creator of "The Simpsons" must be a time traveler or clairvoyant. Because time and again, Matt Groening's crazy predictions from the cult show often come true decades later. Just like now again. In 1996, the series showed how the rap group Cypress Hill accidentally booked the London Symphony Orchestra while intoxicated. It was meant as a joke at the time - which has now become reality 28 years later. The band performed at the Royal Albert Hall, where they used the orchestra to perform their biggest hits such as "Insane in the Brain" from their 90s albums.