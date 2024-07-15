However, there are a few rules that dealers and customers must adhere to: "The seller must question the customer's motive, for example," says Gruber. In addition, the buyer and the weapon must always be registered by the dealer. "Both then appear in the central weapons register at the authorities," says the official. The law has also been in force for a few years now: The seller may only hand over the weapon to the customer three days after the purchase at the earliest. This "cooling-off period" is intended to prevent acts of passion.