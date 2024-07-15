Philipp Wiesinger
“There’s no point in living in the past”
The LASK chapter is over: defender Philipp Wiesinger is now only looking to the future. He told the "Krone" what he expects from his commitment in Vienna. The 30-year-old has already had his first taste of success.
Philipp Wiesinger was under contract with LASK for eight and a half years.
The Pucher celebrated promotion to the Bundesliga with the Linzers, reached the 2021 Cup final with them, finished runners-up twice and played 28 games in the European Cup. However, the successful partnership suffered setbacks.
In the past two years, the Salzburg native has barely been able to play due to injury. On the one hand, the defender's groin was causing him problems, on the other his ankle. Countless examinations followed, but nothing was found.
It was only when a physiotherapist recommended Wiesinger to a doctor in Berlin that things started to look up. Until then, however, many thoughts were running through his head, including those about the end of his career. "Yes, that's true. I'm just not the youngest anymore," says the 30-year-old.
Marriage to Anna-Maria, separation from LASK
In spring, his health finally started to improve again and he completed his rehab at the Olympic Center in Linz. "It took a lot of time, but I had great opportunities there. Thanks to the whole team there," says Wiesinger.
He didn't get another chance in sport, which is why he and LASK parted ways. "I would have hoped for something different," says the ex-national player. "The last one and a half years were a lost time. But it doesn't help to live in the past. I want to enjoy everything that's still to come."
In the summer, Philipp, who married the love of his life Anna-Maria in the winter ("That was the best thing for me, it was an incredible celebration and very emotional"), kept fit together with Thomas Goiginger, Nikola Dovedan and at the VdF camp (Association of Footballers).
Wiesinger: A new start in Vienna
Now he wants to make a fresh start in Vienna. Wiesinger signed a one-year contract with the Young Violets with an option for a further year. "Austria is a great club - I know what the club has planned for the future and I'm given confidence and the opportunity to play there. This is a huge opportunity for me and I'm extremely happy about it," said Wiesinger, who first wants to gain match practice and then recommend himself to the Bundesliga squad.
"I'm delighted to be able to play again," says the defensive specialist with relief and appreciates being a professional even more than before. "It felt like I was about to end my career. I was also wondering whether I wasn't enjoying it enough. When you play every few days, you lose a bit of humility. But it's something special to be able to play. So I see everything that comes next as an encore."
The veteran has already had his first taste of success. On Saturday, he celebrated his debut in purple and promptly scored in the 4:2 test match victory over Mattersburger SV. "Playing again after such a long time is amazing! You know that all the hard work and decisions I've made have paid off. It's just nice, I'm enjoying it. The start has been made for more."
