Weapon belonged to father
Automatically saved draft
Following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, security forces have found explosives and bomb-making materials in the assassin's car, which was recovered near the scene of the crime, and in the home of the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.
The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources, that "explosive material" had been discovered in the parked car. According to the two media outlets, the suspected assassin used a weapon purchased by his father to carry out the attack.
Former President Trump narrowly survived the shots fired at him by Crooks on Saturday and only sustained a minor injury to his ear. According to the Secret Service, the man was on the roof of a company building outside the rally venue. According to the security forces, he was "neutralized".
Shots fired with a semi-automatic rifle
In addition to the suspected assassin, who according to US media was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, one bystander was also killed and two others were seriously injured, according to official reports.
Several eyewitnesses said they had seen the shooter before the attack and alerted the authorities. One Trump supporter said he had seen the attacker on a building outside the venue before the attack.
Local police said they had "responded to a number of reports of suspicious activity" but initially gave no further details.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.