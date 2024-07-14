Vorteilswelt
Weapon belonged to father

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 18:55

Following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, security forces have found explosives and bomb-making materials in the assassin's car, which was recovered near the scene of the crime, and in the home of the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

comment0 Kommentare

The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources, that "explosive material" had been discovered in the parked car. According to the two media outlets, the suspected assassin used a weapon purchased by his father to carry out the attack.

Former President Trump narrowly survived the shots fired at him by Crooks on Saturday and only sustained a minor injury to his ear. According to the Secret Service, the man was on the roof of a company building outside the rally venue. According to the security forces, he was "neutralized".

Police forces block a street in Bethel Park (Pennsylvania) where the alleged Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks is said to have lived. (Bild: AP/Joshua A. Bickel)
Police forces block a street in Bethel Park (Pennsylvania) where the alleged Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks is said to have lived.
(Bild: AP/Joshua A. Bickel)

Shots fired with a semi-automatic rifle
In addition to the suspected assassin, who according to US media was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, one bystander was also killed and two others were seriously injured, according to official reports.

Several eyewitnesses said they had seen the shooter before the attack and alerted the authorities. One Trump supporter said he had seen the attacker on a building outside the venue before the attack.

Local police said they had "responded to a number of reports of suspicious activity" but initially gave no further details.

