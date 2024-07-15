Gstaad: Dominic Thiem against Juan Pablo Varillas

As far as the Olympics are concerned, Thiem no longer expects to play. "Yes, it's complicated. I've read that I won't get a (wildcard, note), and that's a good thing." However, Thiem admitted that he would have liked to play at the Olympics. But in 2016 he preferred Kitzbühel to Rio, 2020 was coronavirus and he was injured shortly before the 2021 Olympics. "The Olympics and I weren't the happiest of relationships."