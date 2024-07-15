Here in the ticker
Gstaad: Dominic Thiem against Juan Pablo Varillas
Dominic Thiem starts one of his last tournaments in Gstaad on Monday (not before 3 pm) against the Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas. We will be reporting live - see ticker below.
The Lower Austrian, who will end his tennis career in Vienna in October, faced the press in the idyllic Swiss mountain village on Sunday. He has "no concrete goals" for the tournament. The week after Gstaad, the former US Open winner will play his last event on clay at his home tournament in Kitzbühel.
"I want to play a really good match or good matches. There aren't that many tournaments left now, but I want to enjoy every single one and, of course, win. Every match more is wonderful," is Thiem's credo ahead of his first appearance at the tournament that he won in 2015 as one of a total of 17 on the ATP Tour.
The fact that he will be able to do this beyond Monday depends on his level of training. The head-to-head record with the 28-year-old Varillas (ATP 159th) shows at least a 2:1 record for the Austrian. Thiem recently made quite an impression against Gael Monfils on grass in Mallorca, losing 3:6, 6:7(3). Should Thiem prevail, he will face Fabio Fognini (ITA-7) or qualifier Titouan Droguet (FRA).
As far as the Olympics are concerned, Thiem no longer expects to play. "Yes, it's complicated. I've read that I won't get a (wildcard, note), and that's a good thing." However, Thiem admitted that he would have liked to play at the Olympics. But in 2016 he preferred Kitzbühel to Rio, 2020 was coronavirus and he was injured shortly before the 2021 Olympics. "The Olympics and I weren't the happiest of relationships."
His wrist doesn't cause him any pain. "But it lacks feeling, sensitivity. It wouldn't be a problem for normal racquet sports now, but it's not enough for the top level, where everything has to fit."
On the home stretch of his career, Thiem can now enjoy everything more, he reveals. "It was always difficult to enjoy it because I was so in the tunnel and focused on success." Now he perceives beautiful places like Gstaad differently.
The fact that he will now only continue on clay, his favorite surface, in Kitzbühel after Gstaad doesn't make the four-time major finalist particularly emotional. "I'm not the type to burst into tears. I'm a bit sober, but I also don't know what it will be like in Vienna, where the last match really will be. I'm looking at it sober now."
