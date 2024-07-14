Significantly more foreign schoolchildren in cities

The contrast between the Upper Austrian average and the second largest city in the province is also particularly stark: in Wels, around 2,600 of the 6,500 children between the ages of six and 15 do not have Austrian citizenship. This corresponds to four out of ten children and is therefore on a par with Vienna. If only third-country nationals are considered (i.e. excluding EU and EEA countries), the proportion is still 23 percent.