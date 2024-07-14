Suarez leads Uruguay to third place at Copa America

Record beckons for Argentina

Colombia and defending champions Argentina will play the final in Miami on Sunday. The team led by superstar Lionel Messi could become the tournament's sole record winners with another triumph - their 16th in total. Argentina's world champion coach Lionel Scaloni is hoping for a violence-free final after the riots between spectators and players in the semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia. "I hope the fans have a party, that everything ends well and that nothing happens again," said Scaloni.