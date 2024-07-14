Bitter testimony ...
Cristiano Ronaldo in the European Championship squad of disappointments
That hurts! Cristiano Ronaldo went into the European Championships with the intention of winning the tournament, but the superstar was eliminated with Portugal in the quarter-finals against France. On top of that, the Al-Nassr striker was voted into the team of the biggest disappointments by the Spanish newspaper "Marca".
Ronaldo failed to score a single goal from the spot, and the 39-year-old even missed from the spot against Slovenia in extra time. Only in the penalty shoot-out did the five-time world footballer get on the scoresheet against Slovenia and France.
A pale European Championship performance, according to "Marca", and Ronaldo consequently finds himself in the "eleven of the biggest disappointments".
VAR misfortune for Belgium striker
The list also includes names such as Romelu Lukaku (three goals disallowed by VAR), Dominik Szoboszlai (group elimination with Hungary) and Dusan Vlahovic (last place in the group with Serbia).
In the team of the biggest surprises, on the other hand, the sports newspaper lists Switzerland striker Dan Ndoye, Turkey youngster Arda Güler and Oranje keeper Bart Verbruggen, among others. However, the most important award will go to England and Spain when they play for the European title in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Sunday evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.