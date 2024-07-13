Two seriously injured
Drowsy driver drove his car into a group of motorcycles
On Saturday, a Czech man (30), who had gotten behind the wheel of his car while very tired, ended up with two serious injuries. The man's eyes closed, his car veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a group of motorcyclists.
The 30-year-old Czech was driving his car on the B 145 (Salzkammergutstraße) from Gmunden towards Bad Ischl at around 3.10 p.m. on Saturday. At the same time, a group of motorcyclists were coming from Ischl in the direction of Gmunden.
According to his own statements, the Czech suddenly fell asleep in the Bad Ischl municipal area. The dramatic consequence: he drove his car to the left into the oncoming lane. At this point, however, a group of motorcyclists were riding along in the opposite lane - a 57-year-old man from Kufstein at the front and his wife (52) slightly to the left behind him.
Hurled through the air
The Czech driver collided with the 52-year-old's motorcycle. Her husband watched in horror in the rear-view mirror as his wife was hit by the car and flung through the air. A following motorcyclist (55) from Wiesing (Tyrol) was unable to avoid the car and crashed when she hit the 52-year-old's motorcycle.
The 52-year-old suffered serious injuries. She had to be flown to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz by rescue helicopter. The 55-year-old was also seriously injured and taken to the Salzkammergut Clinic in Bad Ischl. The B 145 was completely closed in the area of the accident for almost two hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.