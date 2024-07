Neumayer conqueror reaches the final in Salzburg

The organizers of the Sparkasse Salzburg Open promised top-level tennis. Although local hero Lukas Neumayer had to retire in the fourth final, the spectators in the Volksgarten got their money's worth. The very man who defeated the Radstädter is now in the final. Kyrian Jacquet (ranked 195th in the world) defeated the number three seeded Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (ATP rank 85) in the semi-finals. Monteiro was considered the favorite, but was unable to find a way against the tireless Frenchman and ultimately lost 3:6 and 4:6. The second semi-final between Alexander Ritschard (ATP rank 148) and Ignacio Buse (world number 271) went to three sets. In the end, the Swiss Ritschard prevailed by a wafer-thin margin with 5:7, 6:2 and 7:6 (7:2).