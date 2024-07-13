Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

74 advertisements

Crackdown on speeders in Oberlaa

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 17:00

The tuning scene robs residents in Oberlaa of their sleep: police and magistrates took a close look at the pimped-up vehicles of young horsepower fans. There were 47 reports.

comment0 Kommentare

Howling engines, lowered chassis, roaring exhausts and the music turned up loud - a horror for the residents of Oberlaa, robbing them of a good night's sleep.

If appropriate measures are taken against the tuning scene in one part of the city, the problem moves a little further away, as was recently the case at the Oberlaa spa gardens, where residents had been used to their peace and quiet at night for years. Now the city council has joined forces with the Vienna police to launch a crackdown. It started on Friday. The cars of the PS fans in Filmteichstraße were examined more closely.

In Filmteichstraße near Kurpark Oberlaa, a "scharf" campaign is taking place all weekend. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
In Filmteichstraße near Kurpark Oberlaa, a "scharf" campaign is taking place all weekend.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

34 vehicles were closely inspected
34 vehicles were checked, 11 of which had to undergo a further technical inspection. The technicians found 18 serious defects in the cars. Most of these were illegal modifications to the car or excessively loud exhaust systems. Three drivers had their license plates taken away because there was imminent danger. One driver's license was also confiscated.

There were 3 license plate confiscations on Friday night. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
There were 3 license plate confiscations on Friday night.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

There were 74 reports
Checks were also carried out to see whether the young men behind the wheel of their hot stoves still had outstanding fines. Despite the interruption caused by a heavy thunderstorm, a total of 74 reports and 59 organ mandates were issued on Saturday night.

Finding a basis for discussion
"We are also trying to talk to the community and explain that you shouldn't disturb others," explains Walter Hillerer, head of the immediate action group. The campaign will continue throughout the weekend.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martina Münzer-Greier
Martina Münzer-Greier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf