Crackdown on speeders in Oberlaa
The tuning scene robs residents in Oberlaa of their sleep: police and magistrates took a close look at the pimped-up vehicles of young horsepower fans. There were 47 reports.
Howling engines, lowered chassis, roaring exhausts and the music turned up loud - a horror for the residents of Oberlaa, robbing them of a good night's sleep.
If appropriate measures are taken against the tuning scene in one part of the city, the problem moves a little further away, as was recently the case at the Oberlaa spa gardens, where residents had been used to their peace and quiet at night for years. Now the city council has joined forces with the Vienna police to launch a crackdown. It started on Friday. The cars of the PS fans in Filmteichstraße were examined more closely.
34 vehicles were closely inspected
34 vehicles were checked, 11 of which had to undergo a further technical inspection. The technicians found 18 serious defects in the cars. Most of these were illegal modifications to the car or excessively loud exhaust systems. Three drivers had their license plates taken away because there was imminent danger. One driver's license was also confiscated.
There were 74 reports
Checks were also carried out to see whether the young men behind the wheel of their hot stoves still had outstanding fines. Despite the interruption caused by a heavy thunderstorm, a total of 74 reports and 59 organ mandates were issued on Saturday night.
Finding a basis for discussion
"We are also trying to talk to the community and explain that you shouldn't disturb others," explains Walter Hillerer, head of the immediate action group. The campaign will continue throughout the weekend.
