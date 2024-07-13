“Doctors Without Borders” in action for 30 years

What measures are taken to ensure the safety of emergency personnel?

Safety is a very important issue for us. It is actually the most important issue, even above medical necessity. So if we say: "We can't do this for safety reasons", then the doctors have to accept that. Safety management is omnipresent. Safety affects everyone, everyone is on board. The safety concept that prevails in most safety operations is "safety through acceptance". The neutrality and independence of Médecins Sans Frontières gives us the opportunity to more or less demand acceptance from the host community. So it is also the case that when we talk to people on our missions and tell them "We would like to do this, we would like to help here, there are these and those problems", we can only do this if our neutrality and independence are guaranteed. This acceptance among the population means that you are well embedded, but you have to constantly monitor the environment and be constantly alert. There are many projects where we hold a daily briefing with the whole team at 8 a.m., where security issues are also discussed.