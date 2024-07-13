Iron ore
Dreams in red beckon in the former dance hall
For the 15th time, Gerhild Illmaier is presenting eisenZ*ART (eisenerZ*ART until 2022) in the town at the foot of the Erzberg. This year, she is once again presenting top-class contemporary art in the historic buildings in Eisenerz.
Illmaier has landed a big fish this year with Ona B.. The internationally active painter, photographer and installation artist is currently artist in residence in Eisenerz and is working on a project with her team that can be experienced in the former dance hall from July 19. "Being Oneironaut" is the name the artist has given to her "TRaumwelten" (Space Worlds), which are of course once again all in red and will run until August 31. The opening will take place at 6 pm with a sound performance by Ona B. and Robert Michael Weiss and an introduction by Günther Holler-Schuster.
Not only the installation by Ona B. is spectacular, but also the dance hall, which Fiona Tatschl is adapting as a new venue together with her aunt Gerhild Illmaier. The building, which has long been used as a cinema, is being kissed out of its slumber with a great deal of personal commitment.
In addition to the dance hall, there are other exciting cultural venues in Eisenerz that eisenZ*ART fills with life. The 16th century Gewerkehof, owned by the Illmaier family for seven generations, is home to the "Barbarastub'n", which has been empty for a year. The "Des Artists chez nous" project, a kind of residency for artists who spend a few days in the guest apartments and "return the favor" with a performance, a concert or a small project, will take place there. One of the artists is Harald von Munichthal, who has an exhibition in the "Barbarastub'n". Also until the end of August.
eisenZ*ART has a special kind of all-day hike in its program on 8 September. The Kultur-Polsterlift-Tour not only includes a ride on the legendary Polster chairlift, but also culinary delights and encounters with musicians and artists who will perform short pieces.
The exploration of the architect Herbert Eichholzer will also be continued. For example, the "Freiraum" in Haus Brutmann, which he planned, is to become a house with artists' apartments and a meeting place - surrounded by Eichholzer objects - as part of the revitalization of the town centre. In addition, the catalog for the "Blueprint" exhibition about the architect will be presented in the fall.
There will be another presentation in late fall: the set of schnapps cards from Eisenerz designed by Klaus Kempenaars as part of the souvenir competition will be presented.
The year will conclude with the exhibition "Wir Klauberinnen" by Karin Hojak-Talaber, which will be shown in the KulturQuartier Leoben from November 15 after Eisenerz and Graz.
Cultural brand ambassador
"EisenZ*ART is a cultural brand ambassador for Eisenerz," emphasizes Mayor Thomas Rauninger, who supports the initiative primarily with contributions in kind due to the municipality's tight financial situation. Without Gerhild Illmaier's personal commitment, however, the situation in the mining town, which has been hit hard by emigration, would look even worse.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
