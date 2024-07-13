Dreams in red beckon in the former dance hall

Illmaier has landed a big fish this year with Ona B.. The internationally active painter, photographer and installation artist is currently artist in residence in Eisenerz and is working on a project with her team that can be experienced in the former dance hall from July 19. "Being Oneironaut" is the name the artist has given to her "TRaumwelten" (Space Worlds), which are of course once again all in red and will run until August 31. The opening will take place at 6 pm with a sound performance by Ona B. and Robert Michael Weiss and an introduction by Günther Holler-Schuster.