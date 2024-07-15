Crime & The City Solution: The spirit is back

Does Crime & The City Solution have the same meaning or importance in your life today as it did 40 years ago?

There were so many different bands, but they are all connected. Going from Crime & The City Solution to a country album was a really big leap. But there's always a natural progression between the different versions of the band. There are a lot of things where getting older has great advantages. You don't take yourself so seriously anymore. When you're young, you want to fill the whole page of the story. It's all about you, but at some point that gets boring because you pay far too little attention to and observe everything around you. Today I can reflect very well on how I have developed and broadened my perspective. I have seen many countries and cultures and things that seem important in one culture are completely irrelevant in another. Realizing this made me feel a lot calmer because I no longer stressed myself out so much and, above all, no longer saw myself as the center of the world. I am very happy that I have been so lucky in life and have seen so much of the world.