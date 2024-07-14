Neighbors attacked
Kaisermühlen in fear of mentally ill person
Fear is running rampant in Kaisermühlen. A mentally ill and obsessed woman is attacking and threatening neighbors and the entire neighborhood. And has been doing so for years. A sustainable solution is needed - to protect the residents and to protect the woman herself.
It is an ordeal that the residents of a large municipal building in Donaustädter Schüttaustraße, as well as the businesses in the surrounding area, have to endure. For years, they have been terrorized by an abusive tenant of the building.
Neighbors and passers-by are chased, beaten up and threatened with sharp blades by her, according to those affected. She is said to empty oil out of the window onto passers-by or throw dishes at them.
"The woman is mentally ill and known throughout Kaisermühlen. Even the police," explains district councillor Berthold Hopfer. Not all victims have the courage to press charges so as not to become even more of a target. In 2019, residents collected signatures for the woman to be evicted. "As a result, the adult representative was threatened with legal termination. A measure that obviously had an effect," believes a Wiener Wohnen spokesperson. After that, no more complaints were received and they refrained from evicting her from the apartment.
Situation escalates again
However, the situation has been escalating again for around two months, say Krone readers. A passer-by was attacked from behind and injured. According to the stories, she runs after others almost stark naked - spitting, screaming, armed with a knife. "The woman should be in a closed institution. To protect the public and to protect herself," says former Vice-Chancellor and now local politician HC Strache.
And what does the property management do? The five-year-old list is not enough for Wiener Wohnen. "The incidents need to be documented again," they say. That's what the tenants want to do. It will probably be a while before the residents of Schüttaustraße can go outside again without worrying.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.