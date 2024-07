“Animal cruelty also happens in the name of religion”

"Krone": What makes a university course for better human-animal relations necessary at all? Is this deteriorating in our society?

Kurt Remele: Yes, to some extent. Mainly because society is getting used to the fact that and how animals are tortured and abused nowadays. Unfortunately, there are many examples. From animal transportation to factory farming, where even the most ridiculously small improvements for pigs, for example, are stifled, to torture breeding. The latter even applies to dogs and cats, which we call "companion animals" because they accompany us and are so close to humans. Should be.