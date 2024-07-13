Late documents annoy Hallein opposition

ÖVP, FPÖ and Greens explain their withdrawal

One person who is familiar with the building file is Hallein's former Deputy Mayor for Building and Regional Planning and now City Councillor Katharina Seywald. What is new for her is the legal opinion from Niederhuber und Partner Rechtsanwälte, which was also uploaded the day before. The expert opinion recommends that a negative decision on the redesign of the forecourt would entail high financial and legal risks due to lawsuits. Seywald says: "We actually went to the meeting and wanted to vote in favor. But the way we were treated, we couldn't. The official report with the legal opinion arrived far too late."

Stangassinger comments: "We commissioned the expert opinion for the fall. Due to the special meeting at short notice, we asked the law firm to proceed more quickly, and the report was received by us on Wednesday and then made available to everyone."