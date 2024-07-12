After a serious fall
Abandonment! Tour de France already over for Roglic
What a bitter pill to swallow! The German top team Red Bull has to give up its hopes of winning the Tour de France for the first time. Captain Primoz Roglic has abandoned the 111th edition of the three-week tour after his crash on Thursday.
"Primoz was carefully examined. With a view to the upcoming finishes, it has been decided that he will not start," the statement read.
The team, which also includes Austrian Marco Haller, did not provide any information about the severity of the injuries. Roglic crashed on Thursday on the twelfth stage a few kilometers before the finish. According to sports director Rolf Aldag, his right hip and right shoulder were affected. Roglic still made it to the finish in Velleneuve-sur-Lot on Thursday, but was unable to keep up with his team-mates and lost over two minutes. The Slovenian slipped back to sixth place in the overall standings.
The winner of the Giro d'Italia (2023) and three-time winner of the Spanish Vuelta had joined the German racing team from Raubling before the season. The clear goal was to compete for the Tour victory. However, a number of time losses to the competition in the first half of the Tour and the withdrawal of helper Alexander Vlasov made the plan even more difficult. Roglic also crashed on a descent on the eleventh stage in the Massif Central, but got off lightly.
