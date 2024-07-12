Abandonment! Tour de France already over for Roglic

The team, which also includes Austrian Marco Haller, did not provide any information about the severity of the injuries. Roglic crashed on Thursday on the twelfth stage a few kilometers before the finish. According to sports director Rolf Aldag, his right hip and right shoulder were affected. Roglic still made it to the finish in Velleneuve-sur-Lot on Thursday, but was unable to keep up with his team-mates and lost over two minutes. The Slovenian slipped back to sixth place in the overall standings.