Dramatic scenes

Crash into crevasse: Son held father!

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 09:26

Dramatic scenes unfolded on Thursday in the Tyrolean Pitztal: while descending from the 3774-metre-high Wildspitze, a German (60) fell several meters into a crevasse. The son - the two formed a rope team - was able to prevent his father from falling further. He raised the alarm while his dad was hanging upside down in the crevasse.

On Thursday, the 60-year-old German climbed with his 21-year-old son from the Breslauer Hütte via the Mitterkarjoch and the Taschachferner to the 3774-metre-high Wildspitze. After reaching the summit, the duo took the same route back down to the valley.

The crevasse was partially covered in snow
At an altitude of around 3,550 meters, the mountaineers came to a crevasse that was around 80 centimeters wide and partially covered in snow.

The son was the first to cross the crevasse without difficulty. When the father tried to cross the crevasse, he fell into the crevasse.

"Both alpinists were wearing glacier equipment and were tied into a rope team with a 60-metre single rope. The son was the first to cross the crevasse without difficulty. When the father wanted to cross the crevasse, he fell into the crevasse," reported the police.

Son was able to prevent further fall
The 21-year-old son was able to break his father's fall, leaving him hanging upside down in the crevasse for around three to four meters. Fortunately, the offspring was able to prevent a further fall!

To hospital by emergency helicopter
The son made an emergency call and secured the father until the emergency services arrived. He was then rescued and flown to Zams hospital by emergency helicopter. The son remained uninjured. The mountain rescue team, the helicopter crew and the Alpine police were deployed.

