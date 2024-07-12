JUSTICE AND POLITICS
Pilz on Pilnacek and the revelation on Monday
Ex-politician and whistleblower Peter Pilz has taken aim at former Interior Minister Herbert Kickl in his latest book "Ostblock". He also discusses the contents of ex-section head Christian Pilnacek's laptop. The "Krone" has all the contents and has passed them on to the U-Commission. Monday is the day of truth.
The story of the former top justice official Pilnacek, who died in October 2023, will open another chapter next Monday. Martin Kreutner revealed to the "Krone" that he and his colleagues from the U-Commission, appointed by Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens), will hold a press conference on Monday morning on the findings of their months of research. At the Concordia Press Club in Vienna. Corruption investigator Kreutner and his team investigated suspected political influence on the judiciary on the basis of a secret tape transcript.
At the end of July 2023, Pilnacek told a group of confidants in a well-known inner-city pub that ÖVP grandees had tried to get him to intervene in proceedings or prevent house searches. Pilnacek, who is very close to the ÖVP, denied this. The "Krone" was leaked the tape recording and published the contents together with the ORF. Zadic then set up the U-Commission.
Herbert Kickl and the secret service
Zadic wanted to present her findings as early as mid-June. However, many more interviews and information were added, which made an extension necessary. Among other things, the Krone provided Kreutner with Pilnacek's long-lost private laptop, which ended up at the newspaper via detours. As well as the contents of private email accounts. Another data carrier is said to have ended up in the Danube. Peter Pilz, ex-politician, whistleblower and operator of the "zackzack" platform, also provided the Commission with a lot of information. And he has also recorded it in his current book "Ostblock". But there is much more. A central chapter deals with Herbert Kickl. Today FPÖ leader, not without controversy as Interior Minister.
The proximity to the ÖVP
For Pilz, one thing is certain: "During his time as Interior Minister from 2017 to 2019, the professional politician Kickl ruined the Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution and caused greater damage to Austria than any Interior Minister before him." What he also states in his book: Ex-Justice General Pilnacek acted as a kind of legal advisor to ÖVP people even after his suspension in 2021 on suspicion of illegally passing on data. The "Krone" also reported. Among other things, it can be documented from the data carriers that the top lawyer had written parliamentary questions for Türkise. Proof of the section head's closeness to the ÖVP.
Pilz emphasizes: "The book is a big warning. There is a danger that the ÖVP will become a second FPÖ. Viktor Orban will pat his thighs with satisfaction in view of these conditions in Austria."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.