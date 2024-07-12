Pilz on Pilnacek and the revelation on Monday

Herbert Kickl and the secret service

Zadic wanted to present her findings as early as mid-June. However, many more interviews and information were added, which made an extension necessary. Among other things, the Krone provided Kreutner with Pilnacek's long-lost private laptop, which ended up at the newspaper via detours. As well as the contents of private email accounts. Another data carrier is said to have ended up in the Danube. Peter Pilz, ex-politician, whistleblower and operator of the "zackzack" platform, also provided the Commission with a lot of information. And he has also recorded it in his current book "Ostblock". But there is much more. A central chapter deals with Herbert Kickl. Today FPÖ leader, not without controversy as Interior Minister.