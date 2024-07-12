Stage victory for investor in controversial project

Opposition avoids voting

According to the city, a new expert opinion from the law firm Niederhuber und Partner states: "The legal analysis suggests that the city of Hallein could be obliged to approve the special use due to the fiscal applicability of fundamental rights." The municipality must adhere to the principle of equal treatment and cannot make arbitrary decisions, even in matters of private law - because in a large number of former projects, developers were allowed to carry out comparable measures on municipal land. The municipality would bear high legal and financial risks in the event of a negative vote. Civil law consequences were raised for the voting mandataries in the event of a negative resolution.