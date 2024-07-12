Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Goldgasse construction project

Stage victory for investor in controversial project

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 08:00
Things got really heated at the special meeting of Hallein's municipal council: the opposition, which had the meeting called without further ado, ultimately withdrew in unison. In the end, the developer triumphed and the initiative showed fighting spirit.
comment0 Kommentare

High litigation risk, high financial risk, impending claims for damages and lengthy legal disputes: The content of a legal opinion - commissioned by the town of Hallein - caused an uproar at a special meeting of the municipal council yesterday.

Part of a controversial construction project
Briefly explained: For the controversial construction of ten new apartments on a private property in Hallein's old town (Goldgasse), the local heritage protection commission (OBS) recommended that a forecourt and staircase be redesigned. To do this, a concrete staircase from the 1960s would have to be demolished and relocated, and parts of a wall would also have to be sacrificed - neither of which is a listed building.

Parties in trouble
This forecourt and the staircase are owned by the municipality. The developer is to redesign this area on the recommendation of the OBS. This requires an agreement under private law between the municipality and the developer - and the approval of the municipal council.

Zitat Icon

The legal analysis suggests that the city of Hallein could be obliged to approve the special use due to the fiscal validity of fundamental rights.

Aus dem Gutachten von Niederhuber Rechtsanwälte

All of Hallein's political parties declared before this year's election that they would vote against such an agreement, most of them with the addition: if it is legally possible.

Opposition avoids voting
According to the city, a new expert opinion from the law firm Niederhuber und Partner states: "The legal analysis suggests that the city of Hallein could be obliged to approve the special use due to the fiscal applicability of fundamental rights." The municipality must adhere to the principle of equal treatment and cannot make arbitrary decisions, even in matters of private law - because in a large number of former projects, developers were allowed to carry out comparable measures on municipal land. The municipality would bear high legal and financial risks in the event of a negative vote. Civil law consequences were raised for the voting mandataries in the event of a negative resolution. 

The opposition, consisting of the ÖVP, FPÖ, Greens, KPÖ and Bürgerliste, then withdrew from the vote.

In the end, the remaining 15 SPÖ MPs voted in favor: The stairs may be relocated and the square may be redesigned. A small victory for the developer.

This sent the residents' initiative into a rage. The outrage was palpable in the heckling during the meeting and did not subside afterwards. "We'll keep fighting," said one supporter of the initiative.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf