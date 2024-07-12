From the court
Nine years in prison for drug dealer
An Oberland drug dealer reported himself. Nevertheless, he received a long prison sentence for his "legacy".
When a criminal voluntarily goes to the police to come clean... What sounds like the perfect template for a flat joke actually happened in the case of a 25-year-old defendant. A few months ago, he tells the astonished officers about his drug stories - and about how he and other accomplices smuggled 1440 grams of cocaine and 6 kilos of herbal cannabis to Vorarlberg last year and passed them on.
Accomplices are already convicted and in custody
In the course of his confession, the cocaine addict also revealed the names of his customers. Two of those named have already been tried. Both are in custody.
Friday was the moment of truth for the courageous Oberländer in the jury trial at Feldkirch Regional Court. Although public prosecutor Heinz Rusch demanded a guilty verdict in line with the indictment, he also had praise for the accused: "It's remarkable that someone goes to the police and says, here I am and now I'm making a confession." But confession or not. After a short deliberation, the reformed man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his past crimes. But the man is still lucky. With his four relevant previous convictions, prison experience and the fact that his most recent conviction was not so long ago, a sentence of up to 20 years would have been possible.
I have caused so many people suffering. I regret that very much. That's why the sentence is completely just. I deserve it.
The newly convicted man accepted the sentence and astounded everyone in the courtroom with his closing words: "I have caused so much suffering to so many people. I regret that very much. That's why the sentence is completely just. I deserve it." The verdict is final. It has not yet been decided where the man from Vorarlberg will serve his sentence. Nevertheless, the man remains confident: "I've heard that you can also study in prison."
