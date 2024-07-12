Nine years in prison for drug dealer

Friday was the moment of truth for the courageous Oberländer in the jury trial at Feldkirch Regional Court. Although public prosecutor Heinz Rusch demanded a guilty verdict in line with the indictment, he also had praise for the accused: "It's remarkable that someone goes to the police and says, here I am and now I'm making a confession." But confession or not. After a short deliberation, the reformed man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his past crimes. But the man is still lucky. With his four relevant previous convictions, prison experience and the fact that his most recent conviction was not so long ago, a sentence of up to 20 years would have been possible.