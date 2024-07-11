Grambach near Graz
Roma camp in industrial park: “There is no permit”
After much commotion, a group of Roma left a model airfield in Dobl-Zwaring after just two days. Representatives of the migrant people have also been camping in Grambach, not far away, since this week - on land belonging to the Chamber of Commerce.
Threats against media representatives, powerless local politicians, disgruntled landowners: the fact that a large group of Roma and Sinti had unceremoniously set up camp at the model airfield in Dobl-Zwaring caused quite a stir. On Wednesday night, they suddenly disappeared again.
Chamber of Commerce: "No permission"
Also since Monday, another Roma group has settled in Grambach, south of Graz, on a meadow in the industrial estate. The owner is the Chamber of Commerce. "We can confirm that we do not have permission and we strongly oppose this unlawful use. We are in contact with the responsible authorities and will take the necessary legal steps," it says in a statement to the "Krone".
"This has never been the case to this extent in our municipality," says Adi Kohlbacher, Deputy Mayor of Raaba-Grambach. However, no incidents have been reported so far. It also remains to be seen how long the Roma will stay in Grambach.
Community representatives from Dobl-Zwaring and Lieboch, for example, complain about the lack of legal action. It is not possible to take criminal action against the illegal use of meadow areas, and a civil action for disturbance of property usually comes to nothing. The state government announced this week that it would review the introduction of stricter rules. In other federal states such as Lower Austria and Tyrol, wild camping can be banned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
