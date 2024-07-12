Neighbor sounded the alarm
83-year-old was already lying on the floor, completely powerless
It was only because the neighbors were worried that the senior was found lying on the floor, completely powerless, by rescue workers. The emergency services had to force open the front door in order to rescue the 83-year-old. In such cases, call assistance from the Red Cross can save lives.
You can rely on people like this: Because an 83-year-old pensioner had not responded to their calls, neighbors were very worried - they suspected an accident or acute health problems. And they were proved right. Even before the ambulance and fire department arrived, police officers had taken a look through the window and discovered the man lying on the floor.
He could no longer get up
But the senior citizen did not respond to their loud shouts. "We were called to open a door to rescue a person and opened the door in the presence of the police," says Christian Spießberger, commander of the Reindlmühl fire brigade, describing the operation.
The man lying in the living room stated that he could no longer get up and was completely powerless. The pensioner was handed over to the ambulance with a sling and taken to hospital in Vöcklabruck.
26,300 alarms
"If you look at the district or state level, something like this happens quite often, it's not an isolated case," says Spießberger. This assessment is also supported by figures from the Red Cross, which has been providing call assistance since 1984. Currently, 16,500 people make use of it. Last year, there were 26,300 alerts in Upper Austria in which a trusted person or the rescue service was notified.
Rescue control center alerted directly
But how does the system work? "A base unit is set up in the home and there is a mobile transmitter that can either be worn on the wrist or as a necklace. If you use it to trigger an alarm, it goes directly to the rescue control center. If no voice contact can be established, an ambulance goes there immediately," explains Klaus Kieslinger, head of the call assistance service.
