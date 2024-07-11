Vorteilswelt
More action at Spa

New calendar: Formula 1 cancels Spielberg race

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 14:36

Formula 1 fans in Spielberg will have to make do with just one race in 2025. While the Grand Prix will remain on Sunday, the association has canceled the sprint race on Saturday. However, the extra points will be awarded in Spa.

comment0 Kommentare

Formula 1 presented the sprint calendar for the 2025 season on its social media channels on Thursday afternoon. While the races in Shanghai, Miami, Austin, Sao Paolo and Lusail will remain, the additional rounds that have been allocated to Spielberg in the past three years will be awarded to the weekend in Spa.

"The six events for 2025 once again include a number of interesting circuits and will certainly provide fans with plenty of additional action over the course of the season," FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem was quoted as saying in a press release.

Mohammed bin Sulayem (Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)
Mohammed bin Sulayem
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)

More spectators thanks to sprints
While the additional racing action has been received critically by the drivers, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali remains convinced of the idea: "The sprint is a great success for Formula 1 and brings more action and racing on the track for all fans. We see the proof of this in our spectator numbers, fan participation on Fridays and with the organizers and partners."

The first sprint races were held in Formula 1 in 2021. In the first year, only the three fastest drivers could look forward to championship points, but since 2022 the points have been distributed to the top eight, with the winner of the sprint receiving eight points and the eighth-placed driver one point.

krone Sport
