“I know that I can still help many”

The Köstendorf native has been without a club since the summer. A situation that would stress out many professional footballers. It's different for "Goigi": "I'm doing really well at the moment, I'm completely relaxed." Several teams are likely to be interested in the attacking player. "I need to feel the trust and appreciation of a club. Then I can perform at my best. I know what I'm made of and that I can still help a lot of clubs."