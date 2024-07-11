Goiginger the footballer
“I know that I can still help many”
Former LASK kicker Thomas Goiginger is currently without a club, but is not stressed and is taking his time. The Köstendorf native knows: "This is an important decision in my career." In the next two weeks, it should be clear which club the 31-year-old will be playing for in the future.
Last season was one to forget for footballer Thomas Goginger. The former ÖFB team player hardly got a chance at LASK in the fall and his winter move to the former second-division German club Osnabrück did not bring any real improvement. "Of course, last year wasn't satisfactory for me," he says honestly.
I need to feel that a club trusts and appreciates me. Then I can perform at my best. I know what I'm made of and that I can still help a lot of clubs
Thomas Goiginger
The Köstendorf native has been without a club since the summer. A situation that would stress out many professional footballers. It's different for "Goigi": "I'm doing really well at the moment, I'm completely relaxed." Several teams are likely to be interested in the attacking player. "I need to feel the trust and appreciation of a club. Then I can perform at my best. I know what I'm made of and that I can still help a lot of clubs."
In order to arrive at his new employer in the best possible shape, Goiginger works out almost twice a day. "I do around twelve sessions a week. I train in the gym, but also on the soccer pitch." In the next two weeks, it should be clear which club the 31-year-old will be playing for in the future.
"All the clubs are already preparing, but I'm not going to let myself get stressed. Also because it's an important decision in my career. It's better to think about it a day longer."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.