The banana now has a “K” in the Hollywood League

On the same day, Alessandro Schöpf (30) from Ötztal will face Vancouver Whitecaps in St. Louis. Austria's Euro 2016 goalscorer (against Iceland) is doing quite well. Even though he saw yellow-red in the 3-1 defeat in Portland and was therefore suspended against St. Louis City (4-3 win). In the away games in Minnesota (3:1 win) and Montreal (1:1), Schöpf was back in the line-up from the start. His team is sixth in the Western Conference and on course for the play-offs, especially as they have two games less than their rivals.