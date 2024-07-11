Two Tyroleans in the USA
The banana now has a “K” in the Hollywood League
The transfer is done and dusted, David has already received his kit with the number 28. This means that two Tyroleans are now active in the Hollywood League MLS: David Schnegg (25) from Imsterberg and Alessandro Schöpf (30) from Längenfeld.
Will the Hollywood league in the USA, Major League Soccer (MLS), get the classic joke about Tyroleans? I already know: What do Tyroleans say to a banana - banane-kkk.
Well, the Americans will have to get used to the Ks. Because their soccer league speaks Tyrolean: With the transfer of David Schnegg from Sturm Graz to D.C. United (Washington), a second Banane-kkk spokesman enriches the Hollywood League on the other side of the Atlantic.
Schnegg's defensive skills and offensive capabilities will certainly help us in the second half of the season.
Ally Mackay, D.C.-Manager
Enthusiastically received
Schnegg was enthusiastically received in the US government metropolis. "Schnegg's defensive skills and offensive capabilities will certainly help us in the second half of the season," said D.C. manager Ally Mackay.
And that will be necessary: United's last win was two months ago, 3-2 in Atlanta. Most recently, there was even a nasty 5-0 defeat in Orlando. The capital city team are bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference (15th).
Now it's time to face Nashville (8th) at home at Audi Field on Sunday - and Schnegg from Imsterberg is ready with shirt number 28, perhaps he can turn things around on his debut.
On the same day, Alessandro Schöpf (30) from Ötztal will face Vancouver Whitecaps in St. Louis. Austria's Euro 2016 goalscorer (against Iceland) is doing quite well. Even though he saw yellow-red in the 3-1 defeat in Portland and was therefore suspended against St. Louis City (4-3 win). In the away games in Minnesota (3:1 win) and Montreal (1:1), Schöpf was back in the line-up from the start. His team is sixth in the Western Conference and on course for the play-offs, especially as they have two games less than their rivals.
And how is ex-WSG goalscorer Giacomo Vrioni doing at New England Revolution? He has made 18 appearances in the starting eleven this season and scored seven goals so far.
