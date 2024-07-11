Mom brutally attacked
‘Assault with a deadly weapon’: Cage son arrested
Back in April, Weston Coppola Cage (33), son of Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, is said to have violently attacked his mother and beaten her black and blue. On Wednesday, the handcuffs clicked for the celebrity son at dawn.
Just a few hours after his arrest, Weston Coppola Cage is said to have been temporarily released. The Sun reported that Nicolas Cage had posted bail of 150,000 dollars for his son.
"Attack with a deadly weapon"
An argument between the 33-year-old and his mother Christina Fulton (57) escalated back in April. It is said that she met with her son because he was mentally unwell.
During the meeting, Weston attacked his mother with an object. It is not known what the specific object was. However, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said: "I can confirm that Weston Cage Coppola was arrested today, Wednesday, for assault with a deadly weapon."
Photos published by the British newspaper also show Fulton with bruises on his face and a black eye.
Weston was in "mental crisis"
"Several of Weston's good friends" had asked her for help at the end of April "because they felt he was in a mental health crisis", Nicolas Cage's ex explained in a statement.
She continued: "When I arrived, I was met by my son, who was clearly in a state of mental breakdown, which in turn became a terrible experience."
The conversation escalated, whereupon the 33-year-old became violent. When emergency services and police arrived at the home of Nicolas Cage's son, he was no longer there. Weston Coppola Cage is now being investigated for grievous bodily harm.
Not the first freak-out
It was not the first time that Weston had become violent. His ex-wife Nikki Williams also claimed to have been beaten by the celebrity son more than ten years ago. After a fight with a fitness trainer, Weston even had to go to hospital and later to a psychiatric ward.
"The family knew it would happen again, but of course it's a big shock," an insider told the Daily Mail.
Weston Coppola Cage comes from the relationship between Nicolas Cage and Christina Fulton. The Hollywood star was briefly in a relationship with the actress from the end of the 1980s. The couple split up a year after the birth of their son.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.