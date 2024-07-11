Vorteilswelt
Victory against Uruguay

Colombia follows Argentina into the Copa final

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 07:36

Colombia have won the Copa América semi-final and will face Argentina in the final. The Colombians won 1:0 (1:0) against Uruguay at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in the US state of North Carolina. They had to make do with ten men for the entire second half. "We made history that night," said a visibly moved James Rodríguez after the final whistle.

Colombia thus retained the chance to win their second title - the last one was 23 years ago (2001). Uruguay, on the other hand, will miss out on playing Argentina head-to-head for the record win, as both teams are currently the record champions of the Copa América with 15 titles. La Celeste (The Sky Blues) will play Canada for third place on Saturday (local time), with the final in Miami on Sunday.

The game got exciting just before the half-time whistle: Jefferson Lerma headed in a fine cross in the 39th minute to make it 1-0. Shortly afterwards, Colombia suffered a setback after Daniel Muñoz was sent off with a yellow card.

The second half was initially characterized by many fouls and interruptions. Outnumbered, Colombia increasingly retreated into their own half, while Uruguay exerted more and more pressure. A shot on the post by Luis Suárez, who only came on as a substitute in the 66th minute, was just one of many chances. In the end, Colombia held on to their narrow lead.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

