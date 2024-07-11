Vorteilswelt
"But the show is brilliant"

Rammstein throws Peter Pacult out of the dressing room!

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 08:57

Till Lindemann against Austria Klagenfurt's cult coach Peter Pacult - but "PP" loses the battle for the changing room in the Wörthersee Stadium! 

A soccer dressing room is sacred - or at least it should be. But Austria Klagenfurt had to vacate it again in the middle of preparations! Because Rammstein needs space for the concerts (July 17 and 18) in the Wörthersee Stadium. This means that Peter Pacult & Co. can only change in the small changing room!

"We've cleared everything out. . ."
"We cleared everything out on Wednesday. It's not ideal. But we know that, we'll just have to accept it for the time being," sighs Pacult.

But Pacult praises Rammstein. . . 
What does the 64-year-old think of the music of frontman Till Lindemann and co. "The song Engel is brilliant, the pyro shows are sensational, the costumes are creative. I once watched a concert on DVD and it was impressive," grins Pacult, but laughs and emphasizes: "But I wouldn't be able to stand it live for two hours!"

No Zakany comeback
In sporting terms? Klagenfurt drew for the first time on Wednesday after two test match victories. Because they led 2:0 against Serbian European Cup fighters Backa Topola in Wildon, but played a great first half: Cvetko scored from the penalty spot (30') and Soto after a Jaritz cross (73'). "That looked good!" praised Pacult. In the end, however, they conceded 2:2 in the last minute through a May own goal (89').

No comeback
Otherwise? Team manager Sandro Zakany made it clear that he would not be making a comeback. ASK, who were relegated to the 2.... class, had announced the ex-professional as a new signing. "I'm not playing anymore," said Zakany. Ex-reserve goalkeeper David Puntigam is very popular at Kapfenberg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
