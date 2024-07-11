Rammstein throws Peter Pacult out of the dressing room!

But Pacult praises Rammstein. . .

What does the 64-year-old think of the music of frontman Till Lindemann and co. "The song Engel is brilliant, the pyro shows are sensational, the costumes are creative. I once watched a concert on DVD and it was impressive," grins Pacult, but laughs and emphasizes: "But I wouldn't be able to stand it live for two hours!"