World champion warns: “Norris must be careful now!”

Norris is currently second in the drivers' championship behind Max Verstappen, and there is no question that he has talent. However, the 24-year-old sometimes gets in his own way, says Button. "I don't want to see him talk himself down. He needs to pull himself together. You don't want to give the competition the impression of weakness either. I appreciate how honest he is, and I think the fans appreciate that, but in this tough Formula 1 environment he has to be careful with those kinds of comments," warns the former McLaren driver.