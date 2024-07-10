Also against the French
Automatically saved draft
Same round, same opponent, same direct hit: Spain's Lamine Yamal's dream goal on Tuesday in the European Championship semi-final against France was basically a copy from 2023. Yamal scored then too. Against France. In a European Championship semi-final. Left-footed into the far corner.
No joke at all! We're talking about the U17 European Championship in 2023, the semi-final match was between Spain and France. And indeed, Yamal, still 15 years old at the time, won the ball on the half-right, danced a few steps inside, lined up the ball ready to shoot with the outside instep tipper and - guess what! - flicked the ball into the far corner of the net from just outside the penalty area. A hammer goal. Just like he did again yesterday, Tuesday, at the "big" European Championship. Like the proof? Here you go, published by UEFA itself:
France won back then
Suspected plagiarism! And yet there are a few crucial differences to his stroke of genius in 2024: yesterday it was the 1:1 that Yamal scored, a year ago it was the 1:0 lead for Spain. But the highlight is diametrically opposed: While Spain advanced to the final yesterday, the French youngsters turned things around in 2023, winning 3-1 and advancing to the final. However, it wasn't enough for the "Grand Nation" to score a major coup last year either. In the final, Germany came out on top in a penalty shoot-out. The same Germany that lost to Yamal and Spain in the quarter-finals of the "real" European Championship this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.