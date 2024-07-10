France won back then

Suspected plagiarism! And yet there are a few crucial differences to his stroke of genius in 2024: yesterday it was the 1:1 that Yamal scored, a year ago it was the 1:0 lead for Spain. But the highlight is diametrically opposed: While Spain advanced to the final yesterday, the French youngsters turned things around in 2023, winning 3-1 and advancing to the final. However, it wasn't enough for the "Grand Nation" to score a major coup last year either. In the final, Germany came out on top in a penalty shoot-out. The same Germany that lost to Yamal and Spain in the quarter-finals of the "real" European Championship this year.