Now it’s final: Brucknerhaus director must go

This is what the affected cultural manager said after his dismissal

The "Krone" reached Dietmar Kerschbaum a few minutes after his official dismissal. As already emphasized several times in his open letter, the cultural manager insists on his correct behavior: "I don't understand the excitement." He had always been transparent in his life and had always stuck to his contract to the letter - whether it was guest engagements or sideline work. "At one of my evening performances, even the director of the control office was there in person and even congratulated me on how good the event was for customer loyalty," says the dismissed artistic director. Everyone knew where and when he had sung at the Brucknerhaus: "To say that it wasn't transparent is ridiculous!"