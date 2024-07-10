“Salzach Valley requires many protective structures”

Nikolaus Wahl and Hans Jörg Laimer use a machete to fight their way through the dense undergrowth along a rockfall fence in the Salzach Valley. "We had another rockfall there recently," reports Wahl. During the inspection, it quickly becomes clear that the fallen rocks need to be removed from the net. This has already been done twice this year using an excavator. "We will have to blast one rock first," says geologist Laimer. In the past, large chunks of rock have already been blasted from the section between Lend and Taxenbach to prevent them from breaking through the net later. At the point where the fence protects the provincial road and railroad line, loads of up to 500 kilojoules are absorbed. "That's roughly equivalent to the force of a VW Golf in free fall," says Wahl, plant engineer for natural hazards.