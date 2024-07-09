“I had to earn respect first”

Anticipation is high, especially as the SC Freiburg striker - who made her ÖFB debut in November 2022 - now feels really at home in the team. "It wasn't so easy at first because the girls already knew each other. I had to earn their respect first," reveals Eileen, who managed to do so very quickly thanks to her goals. The Feldkirch native was already the most successful red-white-red goalscorer in the UEFA Nations League and has also scored four of the seven ÖFB goals so far in the current European Championship qualifiers.