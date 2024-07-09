Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Action in Linz

StoP flash mob as a protest against femicide

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 18:00

The brutal murder of a senior citizen (90) in Linz by her husband was the straw that broke the camel's back. Women staged a flash mob in the city center on Tuesday to protest against increasing violence. The record is indeed worrying: 13 murders have been committed against women alone since the beginning of the year.

comment0 Kommentare

At exactly 12.05 pm, a whistle sounded on Martin-Luther-Platz in Linz. 13 women wrapped in "StoP" banners fell to the ground and lay motionless for several minutes. Others used posters and a cross to draw attention to the fact that there have already been 13 murders of women in Austria this year alone.

They drew attention to the problem with banners such as "Look against the hitting" (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
They drew attention to the problem with banners such as "Look against the hitting"
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)

"It's already 5 past 12. We no longer want to accept the high number of femicides and demand that politicians and civil society take active action against them," says Elisa Lummerstorfer from StoP Linz, an initiative for districts without partner violence, which coordinated the flash mob.

Murder in Linz as an occasion
It was the murder of a 90-year-old woman with dementia in Linz, who was killed with a chainsaw in her apartment by her husband (84) at the end of June. The perpetrator then took his own life.

13 women lay motionless on the ground of Martin-Luther-Platz in Linz, commemorating the 13 femicides that have already taken place this year. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
13 women lay motionless on the ground of Martin-Luther-Platz in Linz, commemorating the 13 femicides that have already taken place this year.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

"Older women, especially those in need of care, are considered to be particularly at risk because it is even more difficult to organize help for them," explains social worker Ramona Holzschuh. For senior women in need of care, it is hardly possible to find accommodation in a women's shelter. "The number of femicides among women over 60 has been rising for years. This is worrying and infuriating."

More violence prevention required
The activists' demand: Expansion and longer-term funding for violence prevention projects and victim protection facilities as well as topic-specific training for police, justice, education and healthcare staff.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Katharina Waxenegger
Katharina Waxenegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf