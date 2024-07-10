Post office, retirement homes etc.
Numerous summer jobs are still waiting for applicants
All summer jobs already taken? Far from it! Numerous last-minute job offers are still waiting for applicants willing to work. For example, the post office and local retirement homes are still looking for helpers for the vacation period. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor offers tips on how to protect yourself from exploitation.
The start of the summer vacation marks the beginning of holiday jobs for many young people. Although most of them have already been taken this year, some companies are still offering vacancies. "There are still plenty available and new ones are being added every day. There are always last-minute jobs," confirms Michael Peham from the holiday and part-time job exchange of JugendService Oberösterreich. Companies usually place advertisements on this platform with an expiration date in June or July. However, they are often extended if no one applies.
Ideal for frequent travelers
Among other things, the search for summer postal workers is currently underway: around a quarter of the 360 positions advertised by the postal service in Upper Austria have not yet been filled. "The requirements are a minimum age of 18, good German language skills and, depending on the location, a class B driving license," explains press spokeswoman Veronika Rebentisch. The summer postal workers earn 1,300 euros over four weeks and receive bonuses from the fifth week onwards.
There are also jobs for the socially disadvantaged
The Gramastetten district senior citizens' home is still looking for staff aged 17 and over, as Eva Mairinger says: "We are already fully staffed in July, but there are three vacancies for August." Holiday workers receive 1700 euros here.
Strict regulations
Special protective regulations apply to young people in such jobs: People under the age of 18 are not allowed to work more than eight hours a day and 40 per week. "I recommend keeping detailed records of working hours. These are important as evidence in the event of disputes," says Chamber of Labor President Andreas Stangl.
Ensure proper registration
According to the AK, holiday workers should also check whether they are registered with the health insurance fund and are paid correctly. "There are regulations that are included in the collective agreement. Young people who work in sectors without a collective agreement are also entitled to appropriate remuneration," says Stangl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
