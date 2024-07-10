Numerous summer jobs are still waiting for applicants

The start of the summer vacation marks the beginning of holiday jobs for many young people. Although most of them have already been taken this year, some companies are still offering vacancies. "There are still plenty available and new ones are being added every day. There are always last-minute jobs," confirms Michael Peham from the holiday and part-time job exchange of JugendService Oberösterreich. Companies usually place advertisements on this platform with an expiration date in June or July. However, they are often extended if no one applies.