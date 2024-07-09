Hot days and tropical nights give us a hard time

The weekly outlook

The weather situation is similar on Thursday. Friday will probably be the hottest day of the week in the east with temperatures of up to 37 degrees. In the west, it will cool down with highs of 25 to around 29 degrees. At the weekend, the west-east gradient will continue with even cooler temperatures in the west of the country. This front will then lie across Austria, but according to the meteorologist it does not look like there will be any lasting cooling, at least in the east. The weather will "probably remain on the midsummer side in the longer term, possibly with a brief dip on Sunday".