State parliament gives itself top marks at the start of the vacations

There are also critical tones

Peter Binder (SPÖ), the third president of the provincial parliament, also believes that the "often praised good cooperation has been practised again". However, he is also critical: Many opportunities to "flood the state parliament with democracy" had remained unrealized, numerous initiative motions "simply whipped through". "And far too often we still make too little use of our own scope, wait for or request action from the federal government by means of resolutions," says Binder.