Life imprisonment after murder out of jealousy

"I actually had everything"

The 40-year-old committed the crime out of "groundless raging jealousy", said the public prosecutor. The man "actually had everything" - a family, a house, a company and a good income. A few years ago, however, he had started drinking, taking cocaine, going to brothels and abusing his wife. One month before the murder of the Bosnian, he was sentenced to a conditional prison sentence for continued violence against his wife. This was not the first time he had suspected one of his employees.