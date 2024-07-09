Love rumors
Bikini beauty Leonova in a relationship with celebrity son?
In her latest bikini campaign for Lascana, "Let's Dance" star Ekaterina Leonova splashes happily in the pool in a yellow two-piece. However, anyone who has fallen in love with her now should probably not get their hopes up, as love rumors are circulating about the 37-year-old.
According to a recent report in the German newspaper "Bild", sparks are flying between the Russian-born singer and singer Joshua Keller (28)!
Insiders even claim that the son of "Bergdoktor" star Mark Keller, who took part in "Let's Dance" in the spring, and the professional dancer have been a couple for some time.
Rumors since the beginning of the year
There were already rumors about a romantic weekend in Kitzbühel at the beginning of the year, the two are also said to have watched European Championship matches together and now there is talk of a vacation together on Mallorca.
However, Ekaterina Leonova and Joshua Keller deny that they are in a relationship. "Of course Joshua and Ekat are still friends," Yvonne Probst, the manager of the "Let's Dance" star, told Bild. However, they have not seen each other since the end of the RTL dance show.
Joshua Keller also emphasizes: "I can't confirm that." He does find "Ekat" attractive, but he is single.
