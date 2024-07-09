Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Love rumors

Bikini beauty Leonova in a relationship with celebrity son?

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 18:00

In her latest bikini campaign for Lascana, "Let's Dance" star Ekaterina Leonova splashes happily in the pool in a yellow two-piece. However, anyone who has fallen in love with her now should probably not get their hopes up, as love rumors are circulating about the 37-year-old.

comment0 Kommentare

According to a recent report in the German newspaper "Bild", sparks are flying between the Russian-born singer and singer Joshua Keller (28)!

Insiders even claim that the son of "Bergdoktor" star Mark Keller, who took part in "Let's Dance" in the spring, and the professional dancer have been a couple for some time.

Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana. (Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana.
(Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana. (Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana.
(Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana. (Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana.
(Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana. (Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana.
(Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana. (Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana.
(Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana. (Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana.
(Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana. (Bild: Lascana)
Ekaterina Leonova poses for Lascana.
(Bild: Lascana)

Rumors since the beginning of the year
There were already rumors about a romantic weekend in Kitzbühel at the beginning of the year, the two are also said to have watched European Championship matches together and now there is talk of a vacation together on Mallorca. 

However, Ekaterina Leonova and Joshua Keller deny that they are in a relationship. "Of course Joshua and Ekat are still friends," Yvonne Probst, the manager of the "Let's Dance" star, told Bild. However, they have not seen each other since the end of the RTL dance show.

Joshua Keller also emphasizes: "I can't confirm that." He does find "Ekat" attractive, but he is single.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf