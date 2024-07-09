Injured knee
Injury shock at the Bulls training camp
The injury bug is already raging at Bundesliga runners-up FC Red Bull Salzburg ahead of the season. The Japanese player Takumu Kawamura was injured on Tuesday morning at the Mozartstädter training camp in Saalfelden and had to be taken away.
That doesn't look good!
Salzburg's new signing Takumu Kawamura injured himself at the training camp in Saalfelden. The Japanese player went down during the morning session without any outside influence and immediately pointed to his left knee. The coaches rushed to his side immediately.
The 24-year-old was taken away a few minutes later and an exact diagnosis will be made on Wednesday. A long-term absence would be bad news for the Bulls, as coach Pep Lijnders had planned for him to play.
The midfielder had only recently moved to the Salzach from Japanese first division side Sanfrecce Hiroshima. He was supposed to boost the competition. The Japanese (1.83 meters) already has three caps for his home country. Last Saturday, he celebrated his debut for Pep Lijnders' team in a test against West League side Kuchl. His competitive debut could now be delayed. On the other hand, Leo Morgalla returned to team training following his heart muscle disease
The eleven-day training camp includes two more test matches (July 13 against Sparta Prague, July 17 against Rijeka). There will also be a practice match against English second division side Sheffield Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena on July 20. Things get serious for the Bundesliga runners-up for the first time on July 26. They will travel to Dornbirn in the first round of the ÖFB Cup.
