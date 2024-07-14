Travis remain true to themselves on their new album

Travis are celebrating an important anniversary this year. It's been 25 years since the Scots became famous with the album "The Man Who" and the hit single "Why Does It Always Rain On Me?". With their melancholic, sometimes somewhat one-sided sound in the eyes of their critics, they never made the big breakthrough like Oasis or Blur. However, the band from Glasgow has a loyal fan base, especially in their British homeland, and regularly delivers new music.