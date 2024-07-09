Pressure on the US president is growing

Since his TV debacle against Republican challenger Donald Trump, 81-year-old Biden has had to put up with increasing questions about his mental fitness. He has also come under pressure in the Democratic Party. There is a debate in the USA as to whether Biden is really the right Democratic presidential candidate for the election in November due to his advanced age. Biden rejects any doubts. He rejects a cognitive health test on his mental abilities. His spokeswoman Jean-Pierre also emphasized once again that there is no reason to do so.