39 calls to order necessary

342 debates took place in plenary - often over several agenda items. There were nine "topical hours" and three "topical European hours", with one party presenting a topic for discussion in each case. Members of the government also answered questions during seven question and answer sessions. At the request of the opposition, six "urgent motions" and three "urgent questions" were discussed. There were also nine "short debates" on written replies to questions from individual members of the government and motions to set deadlines, as well as one further debate in the run-up to the COFAG-U committee. The presidents of the National Council called the House to order 39 times - these are used, for example, for offensive statements.