Wheelchair plunged into deep ditch

"Had to act quickly"

Paramedics from the Red Cross and the police were already at the scene of the accident when 21 members of the local fire department arrived. "We had to act quickly. The man was still trapped under the wheelchair," said the volunteers from Jois. The rescue in the rough terrain proved to be extremely difficult, but succeeded in a short time. The Red Cross and the fire department doctor were then able to immediately provide first aid to the 44-year-old from the district of Neusiedl am See. The injured accident victim had to be taken to hospital for further treatment.